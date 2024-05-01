Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of JCI traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 1,866,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,515. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

