Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.70 and last traded at $116.00. 30,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 364,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KSPI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.9022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 497,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,051,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

