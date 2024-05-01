Jonathan Holtaway Buys 5,500 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $402,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,756. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

