JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 1,252,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,718,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

