JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 1,252,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,718,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
