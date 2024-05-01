JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,492,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 177.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

