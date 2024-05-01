Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Kadant Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE KAI traded down $13.43 on Wednesday, reaching $260.36. The company had a trading volume of 197,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.80 and its 200 day moving average is $282.12. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

