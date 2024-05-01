Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Down to $273.79

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $273.79, but opened at $260.01. Kadant shares last traded at $257.72, with a volume of 15,549 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.80 and its 200-day moving average is $282.12.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

