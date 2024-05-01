KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Up 0.1 %

KBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 486,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,040. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $66.60.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

