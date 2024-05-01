Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVI. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 147,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RDVI opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $916.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

