Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,171,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

