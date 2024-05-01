Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,621,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,651,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,609,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.