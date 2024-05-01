Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 140,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 283.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,026 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,038,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
