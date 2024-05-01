Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 50,763 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 450.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 613,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

