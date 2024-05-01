Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.15 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

