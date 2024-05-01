Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Kforce Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of KFRC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,230. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kforce
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kforce
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.