Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

