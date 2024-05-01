Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.93 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.760 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kforce

Kforce Stock Up 0.6 %

KFRC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.