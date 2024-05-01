Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.0 million-$360.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.9 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-0.76 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,230. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

