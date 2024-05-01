Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.65 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 305,884 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

