Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 807,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,374,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

