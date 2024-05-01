Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

