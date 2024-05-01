Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.