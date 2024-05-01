Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.41. 1,538,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,948,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

