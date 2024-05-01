Krista Bates Acquires 19,000 Shares of Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Stock

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) insider Krista Bates purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.53 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of A$85,994.00 ($56,575.00).

Duratec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.90.

Duratec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Duratec’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Duratec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Duratec Company Profile

Duratec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, Buildings & Facades, and Energy segments.

