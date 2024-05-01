Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.24 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.