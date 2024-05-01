Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Up 1.4%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 136,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 69,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Up 25.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$122.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 38.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

