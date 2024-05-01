Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 17th

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Lazard Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

