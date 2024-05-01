Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LEA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.36. 487,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,313. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

