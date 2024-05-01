Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Market Perform

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

DCPH stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 290,968 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.