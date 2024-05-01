LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688 over the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.