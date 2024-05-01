Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LMND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 1,875,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

