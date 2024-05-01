LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 335,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,403,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LC

LendingClub Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.