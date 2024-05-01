Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-$3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DRS opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

