Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.25-0.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.250-0.330 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

