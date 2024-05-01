Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.25-0.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.250-0.330 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
