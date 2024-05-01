LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

