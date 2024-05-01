Liberty Latin America (LILA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 45,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last three months. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

