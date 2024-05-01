Liberty Latin America (LILA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 45,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Insider Activity

About Liberty Latin America

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last three months. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.