Lido Staked ETH Price Down 9% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,883.34 or 0.05061941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and approximately $182.27 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,335,995 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,339,266.08660259. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,994.82089968 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $191,917,317.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

