LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research increased their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Report on LFMD

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.