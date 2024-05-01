Linde (LIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $440.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.43 and its 200 day moving average is $422.26.

Linde Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

