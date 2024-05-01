Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.31 million.
Lion Electric Trading Down 5.3 %
Lion Electric stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Lion Electric has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
