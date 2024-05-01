Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.47. 148,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,608. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.02 and a 200 day moving average of $239.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

