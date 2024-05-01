LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.60

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 322651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

LivaNova Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 31.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

