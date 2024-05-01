LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

