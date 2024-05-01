LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%.
LivePerson Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41.
LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
