Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34, reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million.
Logitech International Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,341. Logitech International has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.
In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
