Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34, reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,341. Logitech International has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 270,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

