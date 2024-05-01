Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Lovesac by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $5,160,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

