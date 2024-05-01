Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

