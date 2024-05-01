Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.13. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,874,906 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,038 shares in the company, valued at $274,557. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
