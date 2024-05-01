LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Increased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 495,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

