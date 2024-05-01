M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

